Sentinel (DVPN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $100,844.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and $100,844.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002480 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,956.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,951,956,790 coins and its circulating supply is 11,412,107,419 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

