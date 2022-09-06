Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits Market Cap of $29.28 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $29.28 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.