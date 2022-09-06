Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits One Day Volume of $34,755.00

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $34,755.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,892.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00136299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035432 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023290 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.