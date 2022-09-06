Serum (SRM) Market Cap Reaches $212.38 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $212.38 million and approximately $18.63 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,786.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00134693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022239 BTC.

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

