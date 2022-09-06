Shapeways (SHPW) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Shapeways to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shapeways and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways $33.62 million $1.76 million -1.40 Shapeways Competitors $1.60 billion $104.56 million 22.21

Risk and Volatility

Shapeways’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways. Shapeways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Shapeways has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways’ peers have a beta of -0.53, meaning that their average stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways -26.66% -19.88% -17.76% Shapeways Competitors -119.14% -15.19% -10.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shapeways and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shapeways Competitors 49 160 380 6 2.58

Shapeways currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 32.49%. Given Shapeways’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than its peers.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand. It provides additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling. It also offers selective laser sintering materials, which include nylon 12, thermoplastic polyurethane, nylon 11, nylon 6 mineral filled, and polypropylene; binder jetting materials consisting of stainless steel and sandstone; multi-jet fusion materials; stereolithography materials, such as accura 60, accura xtreme, and accura xtreme white 200; selective laser melting material, including aluminum; material jetting materials, such as fine detail plastic, multi-color polyjet, and high definition full color; and wax casting materials comprising copper, platinum, gold, silver, bronze, brass, rhodium plated brass, and gold plated brass. The company serves the medical, consumer, robotics, architecture, aerospace, gaming, drones, education, and jewelry industries. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

