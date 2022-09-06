Shardus Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.24 Million (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shardus has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $18,902.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shardus Coin Profile

Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com.

Buying and Selling Shardus

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

