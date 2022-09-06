Shardus Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.24 Million (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shardus has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $18,902.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00469533 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.98 or 0.01939639 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001781 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005756 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00236316 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000129 BTC.
Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
