Shiba Inu (SHIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.88 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $6.88 billion and $358.77 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00834240 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015539 BTC.
About Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win.
Buying and Selling Shiba Inu
