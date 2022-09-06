SHIELD (XSH) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $71,048.52 and approximately $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,786.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,664.56 or 0.08412722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00207755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00025543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00297953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.00782741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00630757 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001230 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

