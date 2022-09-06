Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BSRR. Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

BSRR opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $315.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.01. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at $55,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 527,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 161,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

