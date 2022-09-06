Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

SIFY stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

