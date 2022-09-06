Signature Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $285,908.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,667.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005353 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00135391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

