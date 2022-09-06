Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGFY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Signify Health to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.68.
Signify Health Trading Up 1.3 %
Signify Health stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Signify Health has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of Signify Health
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,773 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Signify Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Signify Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
