Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGFY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Signify Health to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

Signify Health stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Signify Health has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,773 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Signify Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Signify Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

