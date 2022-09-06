Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGFY. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Signify Health to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Signify Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Signify Health will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signify Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signify Health

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.