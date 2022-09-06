Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGFY. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Signify Health to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Signify Health will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

