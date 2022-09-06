SingularityNET 24 Hour Volume Hits $771,093.00 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $42.82 million and $771,093.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,256,582 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | InstagramThe official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily.”

