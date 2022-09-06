Siren (SI) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Siren (SI) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Siren has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siren coin can now be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siren has a market cap of $1.50 million and $13,098.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00135222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00035395 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023514 BTC.

About Siren

Siren is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siren using one of the exchanges listed above.

