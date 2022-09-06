Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $6.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 92.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 371,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 204,211 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 926,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 58,960 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14,191.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 932,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 56,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

