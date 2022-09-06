SKALE Network (SKL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.39 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $169.44 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,891.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00135235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035575 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023291 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,977,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.

SKALE Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

