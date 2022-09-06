Skillsoft (SKIL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Skillsoft has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $170.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. On average, analysts expect Skillsoft to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

In other Skillsoft news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 244.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 708,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 407.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 565,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKIL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

