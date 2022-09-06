Skrumble Network (SKM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $313,458.00

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $425,427.39 and $313,458.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00135946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035426 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.