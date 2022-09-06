SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SM. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 4.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

