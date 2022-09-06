Smooth Love Potion Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $159.18 million and $17.33 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,811.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00135753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035667 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023392 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,315,753,923 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

