Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,708 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $125,811,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $98,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap Trading Down 3.6 %

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.