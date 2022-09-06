Snowball Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,103.49 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $148,103.49 and $87.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00875396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016614 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,152,367 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
