SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $385,807.49 and approximately $35,531.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00870581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016512 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.