Somnium Space Cubes Market Capitalization Hits $19.41 Million (CUBE)

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00008122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Somnium Space Cubes has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Somnium Space Cubes has a total market capitalization of $19.41 million and $106,048.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Somnium Space Cubes alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00134750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023014 BTC.

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Profile

CUBE is a coin. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for autonomous car. With the use of blockchain technology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. The official Cube ticker is “AUTO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CUBE” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Somnium Space Cubes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Somnium Space Cubes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Somnium Space Cubes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Somnium Space Cubes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Somnium Space Cubes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.