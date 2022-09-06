Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at $26,012,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $8,110,352. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

