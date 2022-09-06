Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $481.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.09%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Stories

