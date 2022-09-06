Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.12% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,209,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,759,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,319,000 after purchasing an additional 968,778 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,316,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 198.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,999,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

SWN opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The company’s revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

