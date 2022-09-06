Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 194,623 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

