Sovryn Achieves Market Cap of $10.43 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Sovryn has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $318,923.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00837005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.
Sovryn Profile
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,279,000 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.
