Space Cow Boy (SCB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $977.00

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,790.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00136089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00035314 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023417 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

