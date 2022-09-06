SpaceChain Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $4,390.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Basilisk (BSX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About SpaceChain
SPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.
SpaceChain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.