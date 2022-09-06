Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Price Down 22.3% This Week

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $132,740.85 and approximately $8,387.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00885991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016326 BTC.
About Spaceswap MILK2
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
