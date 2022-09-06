SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $313.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

