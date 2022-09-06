SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,752 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 423,050.6% during the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 342,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 342,671 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after buying an additional 70,570 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

