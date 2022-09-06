SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 241,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

