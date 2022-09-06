SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 331,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 150,091 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPIB stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36.

