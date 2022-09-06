SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 688.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.73% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VLU opened at $138.41 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.