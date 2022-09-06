SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $112.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58.

