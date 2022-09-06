Sperax (SPA) Price Tops $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

Sperax (SPA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Sperax coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sperax has a total market capitalization of $30.23 million and $4.44 million worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sperax has traded 60.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,662.72 or 0.08387957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00208963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00297736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00776859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.89 or 0.00630012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001228 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Sperax Profile

Sperax (SPA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,743,350,736 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,620,032 coins. The official message board for Sperax is medium.com/sperax. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sperax is sperax.io.

Sperax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

