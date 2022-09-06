Sprinklr (CXM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect Sprinklr to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sprinklr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $1,689,518 in the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sprinklr by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

