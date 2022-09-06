Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

