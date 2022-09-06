StaFi Market Capitalization Achieves $19.46 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. StaFi has a total market cap of $19.46 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00096929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021681 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00258858 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00018082 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002542 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

