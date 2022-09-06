Stake DAO (SDT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $192,271.00

Stake DAO (SDT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Stake DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stake DAO has a market cap of $362,964.71 and $192,271.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded 7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00097216 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00021276 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001506 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00258042 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00018139 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002567 BTC.
About Stake DAO
SDT uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.
Stake DAO Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using U.S. dollars.
