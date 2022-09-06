Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $293,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

