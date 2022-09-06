Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 316,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 204,364 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 130.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 181,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103,046 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

