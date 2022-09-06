Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 433,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.