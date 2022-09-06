Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 666 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,175 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,528,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,062,000 after purchasing an additional 74,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599,046 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 897,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 741,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 39,620 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

