Standard Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $506,912.51 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $506,912.51 and approximately $147,924.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00871941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

