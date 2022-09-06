Standard Tokenization Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.63 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00134750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023014 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

